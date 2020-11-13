NCC signs contract for Swedish water park

The project for development company Liseberg Skår has a value of approximately SEK700m (£62m).

The assignment is part of NCC’s partnering agreement with Liseberg, which began in 2018. The first part of Liseberg’s expansion began about a year ago with the start of work on Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel. Construction of the Oceana water park will begin immediately and it is expected to be completed in 2024.

“It will be a wonderful water park experience, completely different from what’s currently on the market in Scandinavia,” said Thomas Sjöstrand, CEO of Liseberg’s Jubilee Project. “It’s fantastic to be able to offer these types of experiences indoors, thus adapting them to our Swedish climate.”

Oceana will be approximately 13,600 square metres, with a bathing area of approximately 6,000 square metres indoors and 4,000 square metres outdoors. Oceana will have 14 rides, including four large water attractions, a wave pool, a lazy river and water activities for different ages. The park will have a maximum capacity of 1,750 people.

The building will also include a café, shop, restaurant, dressing rooms and reception, and feature a bathing level, a basement level and a 40-metre tower for the four largest attractions.

“This water park will be a fantastic addition to Gothenburg’s offering of attractions, and it’s very gratifying that we can now start construction,” said Henrik Landelius, business area manager of NCC Building Sweden. “NCC’s swim centre expertise and a close partnering arrangement with Liseberg played a key role in this complex project. And Liseberg’s commitment to the project, despite the difficult times for the tourism industry, has been a great source of optimism for a brighter future.”

