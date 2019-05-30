NCC to build forensic medicine centre

It has been selected by state-owned real estate company Senate Properties to construct the building for the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The order value is over SEK300m (£24m).

The new building will house THL’s forensic autopsy facility, forensic laboratory and forensic medicine centre. In addition, the building will include shared premises that will serve the entire campus area.

The Tilkanmäki campus area consists of several buildings, the oldest of which dates back to the 1960s. The new building to be constructed by NCC will replace an old building originally used as an animal shelter. Work on the new building is expected to be completed at the end of October 2020.

“Forensic medicine operations set a high standard, especially with respect to requirements for hygiene and safety systems,” said Mika Soini, head of NCC Building Finland. “The partnering model also allows experts of the service provider to participate in the planning and share knowledge.”