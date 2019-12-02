  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed December 04 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Near-miss sees workers step clear as 125mph train approaches

Near-miss sees workers step clear as 125mph train approaches

1 day A group of track workers narrowly avoided being hit last month by a train travelling at 125mph, independent investigators have said.

CCTV showed the track workers moving clear just before the train passed (image courtesy of Virgin Trains)
CCTV showed the track workers moving clear just before the train passed (image courtesy of Virgin Trains)

The workers were inspecting a stretch of the West Coast main line near Kirtlebridge in Dumfries & Galloway when the Virgin train approached just after 9am on 14th November.

Image from a forward-facing CCTV image on the train show the track workers moving clear just before the train passed. There were no injuries.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch – an independent government agency – has looked into what happened. “We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” said the RAIB. “Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.”

It publishes a safety digest rather than carrying out a full investigation when it is clear that the lessons from an event have been identified by a previous investigation or relate to compliance with existing rules.

The safety digest will be made available in the next few weeks.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »