Near-miss sees workers step clear as 125mph train approaches

CCTV showed the track workers moving clear just before the train passed (image courtesy of Virgin Trains)

The workers were inspecting a stretch of the West Coast main line near Kirtlebridge in Dumfries & Galloway when the Virgin train approached just after 9am on 14th November.

Image from a forward-facing CCTV image on the train show the track workers moving clear just before the train passed. There were no injuries.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch – an independent government agency – has looked into what happened. “We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” said the RAIB. “Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.”

It publishes a safety digest rather than carrying out a full investigation when it is clear that the lessons from an event have been identified by a previous investigation or relate to compliance with existing rules.

The safety digest will be made available in the next few weeks.

