Neilcott starts Bracknell care home

A ground breaking ceremony was held last week to mark the start of construction

A new facility for people with care needs, designed and being built by Neilcott Construction, is being built on the site of the old Bridgewell care home in Birch Hill.

Construction work is expected to last until spring 2025.

When complete, the accommodation will comprise of a two-storey building with four distinct households consisting of five bedrooms each – 20 units in all.

The facility is designed to provide accommodation that is “better suited to the needs of the individual”, says Bracknell Forest Council, the project client, encouraging tenants to be in control of their lives. “It will support them to enjoy freedom, manage their daily living skills, be resilient, physically and emotionally healthy and more independent,” the council said.

Neilcott Construction regional director John Papworth said: “This will be built to BREEAM excellent rating, offering high levels of energy efficiency and affordable running costs. Additionally, this initiative will contribute to the local economy by providing employment opportunities for skilled trades and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.”

