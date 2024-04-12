Network Rail names four for NW&C framework

Network Rail has set up a framework for the delivery of capital works in the North West & Central Region for control period 7 (CP7 – 2024-29).

The North West & Central Region (NW&C) includes the West Coast Mainline, connecting London Euston through to the West Midlands, Manchester and Cumbria before joining with Scotland.

The capital works framework, which includes, civil engineering, railway engineering and building work, is divided into two lots.

Lot A1 is for projects valued at up to £200m. Skanska Construction and Kier Infrastructure & Overseas are the chosen suppliers for this lot.

Lot A2 is for projects valued at between £7m and £50m. Octavius Infrastructure and Story Contracting have been selected for this lot,

The initial term of the framework is five years (following a month mobilisation period) with an option to extend for a further two years into CP8.

It is a significant appointment for all four contractors.

Mandy Duncan, managing director for rail & aviation at Kier Transportation, said: "This is a key strategic win for our rail business …. It’s the first time we’ve been appointed to a control period for the region.”

Kier’s appointment builds on its growing presence in the rail sector and follows its acquisition of Buckingham Group Contracting’s rail business in September 2023.

Octavius Infrastructure's appointment follows recent successes with Network Rail for CP7 in both the Southern Renewals Enterprise as the electrification and plant partner, and in Wales & Western as the stations and buildings contractor, solidifying its position in the rail infrastructure market.

"This win marks a significant milestone," said Matt Smith, managing director of Octavius Infrastructure's rail division.

James Corker, operations director in Skanska’s Infrastructure business, said: “Our appointment builds on our relationship and successful delivery of projects through the CP5 and CP6 frameworks. This includes the SAS13 bridge replacement and enabling works at Euston for future HS2 services.”

