Network Rail prepares £4bn tender

A supplier engagement event is being planned for mid-September and pre-qualification questionnaires will go out towards the end of September.

Network Rail is seeking contractors for a three-year term, starting in October 2019, with five annual extensions. Total value is put at £4bn.

The framework is split in to two lots – Western and Wales.The Western lot is split into two sub lots based on value; the Wales lot is split into four sub lots based on work types.

Anyone interested in the supplier engagement event should contact Christopher.james@networkrail.co.uk