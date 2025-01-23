Network Rail recruits new Southern MD

Dave Hooper

Dave Hooper will join Network Rail Southern from Siemens Mobility on 1st May 2025.

He replaces Ellie Burrows who will move to become managing director of Network Rail’s Eastern region.

The Southern region serves rail passengers and freight operators from Devon in the west, to Kent in the east, covering 544 stations and around 700 million passenger journeys each year.

Hooper is currently director of major programmes at Siemens Mobility. He has held several leadership roles across the rail sector, including Osborne, Transport for London, Serco Rail operations and director level roles in two train operating companies. He also previously worked for Network Rail, leading some early track-train integration work in partnership with South West Trains.

Network Rail chief executive Sir Andrew Haines said: “He brings exceptionally broad rail experience at an exciting time for the sector. As well as time spent with Network Rail previously on some early track-train integration thinking, he has broad experience of train operations and the supply chain which will be a huge benefit for us as we move ahead towards an integrated industry.”

As Network Rail has previously announced, Ellie Burrows is moving to be managing director, Eastern, replacing Jake Kelly, who becomes managing director of North West & Central region. Kelly replaces Rob McIntosh, who will become the independent chair of the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme board and support newly-created Great British Railways (GBR) in developing its relationship with the mayoral authorities.

