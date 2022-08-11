Network Rail signs renewable energy deal

The contract will mean 49.9 MW of renewable energy capacity is available – covering around 15% of Network Rail’s annual consumption of non-traction energy – supplied by EDF’s planned Bloy’s Grove solar farm near Norwich, which received planning consent in June. This builds upon the existing traction supply partnership between Network Rail and the wider EDF Group in the UK.

Network Rail is committed to sourcing 100% of its non-traction energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Network Rail chief environment and sustainability officer Jo Lewington said: “Rail is already in a strong position in terms of its green credentials, but it’s crucial that we do everything we can as a business to improve air quality, minimise our use of fossil fuels, and transition to an industry powered by green, renewable, low-carbon energy. Our vision is to serve the nation with the cleanest, greenest form of public transport and this agreement marks another important step towards achieving our aims.”

Transport minister Wendy Morton said: “This first of its kind agreement is a huge moment not just for Network Rail but the rail industry as a whole, setting in motion a journey which will see Britain’s favourite transport become even greener, cleaner and more sustainable.”

EDF Renewables UK is now planning the next steps towards construction and operation of the Bloy’s Grove solar farm, between the villages of Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton in Norfolk. The company will build, own and operate the solar farm for the lifetime of the project.

