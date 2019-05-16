Network Rail widens Balfour Beatty’s MPV contract

A Network Rail snow plough

Balfour Beatty has been delivering operational and maintenance works for Network Rail’s fleet of seasonal treatment vehicles in Kent and Sussex since 2013 and has now been handed the LNW route as well as Anglia and Wessex.

The five year contract will see Balfour Beatty provide various track treatments, including clearing snow and ensuring no leaves on the line.

Network Rail director of supply chain operations Rob Morton said: “These contracts demonstrate the commercially creative approach Network Rail’s supply chain now adopts. We have applied a more collaborative and forward-thinking style to our sourcing than previously, which aligns not only our goals, but those of our supply partners.

“The new contracts provide us with sufficient flexibility to direct our spend to those suppliers who deliver the best service. We have also ensured the deals have appropriate mutual benefit to maximise their longevity and chance of delivering successfully.”

Mick Rayner, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s rail business, said: “Our engineering excellence and continuous drive to improve Network Rail’s asset performance was instrumental in securing this new contract.”