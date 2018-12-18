New alliance to lead transformation of Dundee Michelin site

Michelin's manufacturing operations in Dundee are due to end in 2020.

The newly signed memorandum of understanding is at the heart of a new strategic partnership, the Michelin-Scotland Alliance. Michelin will work collaboratively with Scottish Enterprise, the city council and other partners with the aim of transforming the site into a key location for new economic and employment opportunities.

The shared ambition is to generate significant employment on the site through the development of the Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc.

Economy secretary Derek Mackay said: “I am pleased we have been able to secure a joint commitment between Michelin, Scottish Enterprise and Dundee City Council to secure a positive future for the Michelin Dundee site and the workforce. I welcome Michelin’s formal commitment to work in partnership to develop the next phase of their presence in Scotland, including the skills and the capacity of their workforce and the transformation of the site.”

He added that the Scottish government will continue to do everything in its power to support the repurposing of the site which will become a key location for manufacturing, remanufacturing, recycling and low carbon transport in Scotland.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “The signing of this agreement is an important milestone in our collective effort to deliver the best possible outcome for the Michelin workforce and for Dundee. The Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc has the potential to deliver significant employment and investment opportunities while placing Dundee firmly at the forefront of low-carbon technology. We are clear that a lot of hard work lies ahead, but with the ongoing commitment of Michelin to Dundee, and the support of all the agencies involved, we have created a strong platform upon which to build a sustainable future for the site.”

Michelin secretary general Remi de Verdilhac said: “We are delighted to be joining the Michelin-Scotland Alliance to help ensure a bright future for the Dundee economy and the best possible outcome for all those affected by the intended closure of Michelin’s tyre manufacturing operations in the city. I would like to express my gratitude first and foremost to our workforce who have reacted with great dignity and professionalism in the light of recent events. Their future is our priority. I would also like to share how much we are looking forward to working with Team Scotland in the upcoming months and years to develop the Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc which aims to leverage the strengths of the local economy to pave the way for a vibrant, innovation-led future for Dundee.”