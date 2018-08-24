New amusement park to be built in New York

The project unveiled by New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and NYC Parks involves building a large water ride, adventure park and public plaza with open-air food options and an arcade.

The city has selected Central Amusement International (CAI) for the project, which will be built on 150,000 square feet of city-owned land in the heart of the amusement district.

CAI will transform vacant land next to the Thunderbolt rollercoaster into a new log flume and an adventure park, featuring a rope course for visitors of all ages to climb and see views of the boardwalk and ocean.

CAI is also installing public seating, carrying out landscaping and creating a new public plaza with an open-air style catering and entertainment area with an arcade and games.

NYCEDC and NYC Parks released a request for proposals (RFP) in 2017 to develop and operate the land. In 2009, a 19-block rezoning had created a 27-acre amusement and entertainment district on Coney Island, along with plans to develop new amusements and thousands of affordable and market-rate homes. The full implementation of the plan, which continues today, is expected to generate up to 6,000 permanent jobs, 25,000 construction jobs, and US$14bn (£11bn) in economic activity.