NewslettersNewsletters
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Fri August 24 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. New amusement park to be built in New York

New amusement park to be built in New York

13 hours Plans have been announced for construction of a new amusement park on Coney Island Boardwalk in New York.

The project unveiled by New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and NYC Parks involves building a large water ride, adventure park and public plaza with open-air food options and an arcade.

The city has selected Central Amusement International (CAI) for the project, which will be built on 150,000 square feet of city-owned land in the heart of the amusement district. 

CAI will transform vacant land next to the Thunderbolt rollercoaster into a new log flume and an adventure park, featuring a rope course for visitors of all ages to climb and see views of the boardwalk and ocean.

CAI is also installing public seating, carrying out landscaping and creating a new public plaza with an open-air style catering and entertainment area with an arcade and games.

NYCEDC and NYC Parks released a request for proposals (RFP) in 2017 to develop and operate the land. In 2009, a 19-block rezoning had created a 27-acre amusement and entertainment district on Coney Island, along with plans to develop new amusements and thousands of affordable and market-rate homes. The full implementation of the plan, which continues today, is expected to generate up to 6,000 permanent jobs, 25,000 construction jobs, and US$14bn (£11bn) in economic activity.

MPU

More News Channels