New big shed customer for Triton

The contract includes the design and construction of a new 50,000 sq ft shed on a vacant site on Pitt Street in Wigan town centre.

Established in 2017, SureStore provides self-storage units for domestic and commercial customers. It already has facilities in Bolton, Cannock, Northwich, Bury, Lichfield and Stafford. The Wigan facility is being constructed for Seneca Partners , and will become the seventh new location under the SureStore brand. SureStore has plans – global pandemics and economic meltdown notwithstanding – to be managing over 20 stores in the next 18 months.

Triton expects to start on site next month with clearance of the existing foundations for the former building occupied by furniture maker, Latham Jenkins. Construction of the four-storey facility will be planned over a phased period due to tight restrictions around the site as it is circled by the Pitt Street one-way road system.

Triton Construction managing director Paul Clarkson said: “We are pleased to secure our first contract with SureStore as it progresses its expansion in the UK. Our credentials in building storage and warehouse facilities that stand out from the ordinary are strong and we are hoping to secure more projects with SureStore with three further projects pending in the north.”

SureStore managing director Mike Wilson said: “We were already familiar with Triton Construction due to its good working relationship with our architect C4 Projects and we are also aware of its good credentials in constructing striking buildings for operators in the self-storage industry. In particular Triton has shown great flexibility, allowing us to have early access for fit out during the build programme, and thus speeding up the process for us to become operational. We hope to be able to work with Triton on more of our pipeline projects.”

Triton Construction has also built sheds for Big Yellow, a competing storage firm, among others

