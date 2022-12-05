New blocks approved at Hounslow West

Four blocks of flats will be built on the site of a car park next to the tube station (© A2Dominion Group)

The housing scheme is being brought forward by A2Dominion, working with Transport for London’s commercial property company, TTL Properties.

The 1.5-hectare development, designed by HKR architects, will have 348 new flats across four blocks, all of which will be affordable, in a mix of shared ownership and London affordable rent. There will also be 950 sqm of new retail space and changes to the public realm and London Underground tube station.

A2Dominion technical and commercial director Steven Waite said: “A2Dominion focuses on developing and maintaining high quality, affordable homes and we are committed to future investment in Hounslow and the surrounding area. These new homes represent an opportunity for local people and those who work locally, to become part of a new thriving community.

“Our relationship with Transport for London is bringing a fresh perspective to sustainable housing, with a focus on green energy and transport links to the rest of London.”

Transport for London property development manager Anjna Farmah said: “Working together with A2Dominion, we are using our land to help tackle the housing crisis and deliver the high quality homes the capital urgently needs. The development has been designed to preserve the appearance of the Grade II listed station, while providing improved customer access to platforms. There will also be a range of improvements for the local community, including commercial spaces, a new public square, as well as better pedestrian routes and improved cycle parking.”

