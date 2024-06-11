New boss for Battersea’s next stage

Donagh O’Sullivan

Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), the Malaysian-owned operator and developer of London’s Battersea Power Station complex, has appointed Donagh (Don) O’Sullivan, as chief executive, starting on Tuesday 18th June 2024.

His job is to lead the continued development of the former industrial brownfield site following the restoration and public opening of the power station building, which along with much of the western and riverfront area, has already been transformed, with more than 2,500 residents and 140 shops, bars and restaurants.

Don O’Sullivan was chief executive of Galliard Homes from July 2017 until March 2022, having first joined the company in 2001 as a contract manager. Originally from Co Cork, Ireland, he is a chartered civil engineer who began his career with Balfour Beatty in 1990. He joined Galliard in 2001. He was briefly (for just a few weeks) chief executive of Inland Homes around December 2022/January 2023.

Tan Sri Jagan Sabapathy, chairman of Battersea Power Station Project Holding Company, said: "Don’s exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead BPSDC. Don joins us as we embark on the next phase of development at Battersea Power Station and as we strengthen the performance of our assets under management including the iconic Grade II*listed Power Station. I am confident that Don together with the wonderful team that we have at BPSDC, will take us to the next level of achievement and success.”

Donagh O’Sullivan said: “The exceptional vision and extraordinary commitment shown from the shareholders and the whole Battersea team has already delivered beyond expectations. I am very excited to have the opportunity of playing a part in the next stages of the great Battersea Power Station story.”

