New boss for Cornish contractor

Gilbert & Goode managing director Peter Sadler

Peter Sadler had been with Kier for 10 years up until his departure last year. He previously worked for Midas, Rok and Mowlem in the southwest of England, as well as overseas in the Cayman Islands.

“Gilbert & Goode has a strong reputation for building high quality homes with a personal approach, which is what attracted me to the role,” he said.

“There is a fantastic team here, and I am looking forward to working with them to take the business through the transition from a regional builder to a developer, enhancing private open market sales, and delivering aspirational environments and communities for our customers to live.”

He replaces Simon Caklais who is now with Treveth Holdings, a development company set up by Cornwall Council.

Established in 1972, Gilbert & Goode focus on the house-building sector. It has been part of Ocean Housing Group since 2005.

Next up is Copper Hills, a project comprising 160 homes in Hayle, where work starts this autumn.

Peter Sadler said: “I am excited to be starting work on my first development in Hayle. The area is undergoing huge regeneration, offering a coastal lifestyle with great transport links within Cornwall, meaning there is extremely high demand for new homes in the town.

“Long term, we have seen new trends emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, including an increased number of people needing to work from home. As part of our new strategy, we are aiming to create functional and sustainable homes, introducing new technologies and flexible living methods which adapt to changing environments.”

Gilbert & Goode plans to break ground on three new developments in 2021, with 44 homes in Bodmin, 24 homes in St Teath, and 19 homes in Trewoon. Each development will have a mix of affordable and shared ownership properties.

Ocean Housing Group chief executive Mark Gardner said: “The group is delighted to welcome Peter Sadler as managing director of Gilbert & Goode. He has an excellent track record, and has the calibre and experience the company needs to continue its growth and success.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk