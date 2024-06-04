New boss for Takeuchi UK

Daisuke 'Yana' Yanagisawa

Daisuke Yanagisawa, known as Yana, took over as managing director of Takeuchi UK on 1st June 2024 having spent a year as assistant MD, getting to know the UK industry.

He now leads Takeuchi’s 25-strong UK team across its head office in Rochdale and depot in Thatcham.

“There's a huge opportunity to build on the success Takeuchi UK have achieved so far,” he said, “and I'm really looking forward to working with the team to grow the business significantly.

“My main focus is to take Takeuchi UK to the next level by strengthening the team. I strongly believe having the right people at the right places is the core for our growth.”

Takeuchi’s product range has expanded over the years, now with more than 22 excavator models between 1 and 15-tonnes.

This year Takeuchi UK expects to make its 50,000th machine sale.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk