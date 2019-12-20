New boss for the BBA

Hardy Giesler

During his 30-year career Hardy Giesler has worked for London Underground, Energis Communications and IHS Inc. While working for Anglo American, he was a board member of Tarmac Building Products and managing director of Tarmac Topblock.

“I am excited about joining the British Board of Agrément as CEO, leading a team of highly skilled and capable people to provide leadership in the construction sector,” Mr Giesler said.

He replaces former chief executive Claire Curtis-Thomas, who joined BBA in 2013. Claire Curtis-Thomas was previously Labour MP for Crosby from 1997 to 2010.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk