New boss for Transpennine rail scheme

James Richardson

James Richardson will join Network Rail in January from Skanska, where he is managing director of the Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture building the HS2 London tunnels.

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) is an £11bn railway electrification scheme to improve rail links between York and Manchester,

“Leading this ambitious infrastructure programme of national importance is a huge source of pride for me,” Richardson said. “It will benefit millions of people by improving the connectivity between towns and cities.”

This summer TRU awarded contracts of around £3bn with the West and East alliances, and the first electric train service is now operating between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge. The programme, which employs 5,000 people, is now fully mobilised with 70 worksites across 70 miles.

“TRU is making fantastic progress and already demonstrating how complex infrastructure can be delivered safely and efficiently,” Richardson said. “I can’t wait to get started working with such talented teams and individuals in order to see that continue to develop.”

Rob McIntosh, Network Rail’s managing director for the northwest and central regions, said: “Given the scale of our works – one of the biggest programmes in Europe and carried out on a live railway – I am really happy we’ve appointed a very capable leader who can manage our unique challenges and lead TRU to continued success.”

