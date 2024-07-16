New CEO for Aggregate Industries UK

Lee Sleight, the new chief executive of Aggregate Industries UK

Lee Sleight takes over as chief executive of Aggregate Industries UK on 1st August 2024.

He replaces Dragan Maksimovic who has been appointed as head of the West Europe region for parent company Holcim, overseeing its businesses in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany and Spain.

Lee Sleight joined Aggregate Industries UK in 2021 as managing director of its readymix concrete division. Last year he moved to become managing director of the aggregates division.

Kaziwe Kaulule will succeed Lee Sleight as managing director of the aggregates division. Kaziwe Kaulule joined Aggregate Industries UK in October 2023 as director of strategic and commercial growth, having previously been chief executive of Holcim’s South Africa and Zimbabwe businesses.

Dragan Maksimovic said: “I’d like to congratulate Lee on his appointment. He will make an excellent CEO. I have worked closely with him for the last few years and he has a proven track record in leading and transforming businesses. I am confident he will continue to drive the business forward while delivering on our ambitious plans of decarbonisation and green growth.”

Lee Sleight, Aggregate Industries UK new CEO, said: “It is a very proud moment for me to be chosen to lead this fantastic business. Having been with the company for a number of years I know first-hand how amazing the people who work here are.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk