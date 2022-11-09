New CEO for H. E. Services Group

Prior to joining H. E. Group, Walsh worked in banking and asset finance, most recently as chief executive officer (CEO) for a sister company of the Bank of London and The Middle East.

Following continued growth and expansion of H. E. Group, Walsh is being brought on board to assist chairman Hugh Edeleanu with the day to day running of the Group, as well as to plan and administer the direction and future development of each individual business within the group including; H. E. Services (Plant Hire), Diggerland UK Theme Parks, Diggerland Plant Training School, BuyADigger, Masterhitch Europe Ltd, mEVision Electric Vehicles and Solarvault.

During the transition period, Walsh will spend time with the senior management teams of each company on a rotational basis, working closely with the directors and managers of H. E. Services (Plant Hire), as well as the management of electric vehicle rental company EVision Electric Vehicles.

Walsh will also be focused on overseeing the reopening of the four Diggerland UK theme parks, ahead of the new 2023 season.

Commenting on his new role, Walsh said: “I am honoured to step into the position of CEO and excited about the opportunity that’s ahead for the H. E. Group. The marketplaces in which H. E. Group operate are changing rapidly, but with the Group’s rich history of delivering outstanding services to a wide range of industries from plant hire and sales to theme park entertainment, environmental services and more, coupled with the talent of a fantastic team, I am enthusiastic and confident in our ability to deliver the innovative products and services our customers desire, want and need.”

Hugh Edeleanu, chairman and founder, said: “I am delighted that Brendan Walsh is now on board as our new Chief Executive Officer. He is a highly respected business leader who has impressed the Board with his extensive knowledge and experience. I trust and believe he has the skills and expertise to drive the H. E. Group forward. I very much look forward to the future and working with him.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk