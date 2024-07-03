New CEO for M25 operator

Angus Murray

Angus Murray has left US engineering company Fluor Corporation after 25 years to succeed Andy Dean as chief executive of Connect Plus (M25).

Connect Plus is a joint venture of Edge Orbital Holdings, Balfour Beatty and Egis Investment Partners. It operates the M25 London orbital motorway under a 30-year private finance initiative (PFI) contract for National Highways.

Angus Murray’s previous role was Fluor’s vice president of operations, advanced technologies and life sciences for Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. He was also on the board of Fluor Ltd in the United Kingdom and Fluor BV in the Netherlands. He began his career as an engineer with Tarmac.

Jane Guyett, chair of Connect Plus, said: “His extensive experience in strategic management and regional operations, combined with his strong business acumen and commitment to people development will be invaluable in continuing to deliver a sustainable business.”

Outgoing CEO, Andy Dean, who will conclude his tenure on the 30th August to return to Balfour Beatty Investments, said: “The M25 is an extraordinary project, and I am immensely proud to have contributed to its operation over the past seven years. Throughout this time there have been numerous successes across a range of projects. It has been a privilege to lead such a talented group of people and to be at the helm of Europe’s busiest motorway. I look forward to witnessing its continued development and success under Angus's leadership.”

Angus Murray said: “I am incredibly excited to join the largest ever highways PFI project in the UK. The M25 is iconic around the world, and I am eager to join the team and to contribute to its future success, ensuring it continues to be a vital part of the UK’s infrastructure.”

