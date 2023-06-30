New chair for CIC

Wei Yang

Wei Yang, founder and principal of Wei Yang & Partners in London becomes the CIC’s first female chair and its first chair born outside of the UK or Ireland.

She was president of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) in 2021 and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Highway & Transportation (CIHT).

Dr Yang succeeds Justin Sullivan as CIC chair for a two-year term.

On taking up her new role, she said: “The responsibility of our sector is not just building physical objects; we are here to create places embodied with empathy, inclusivity, and creativity. Through my role at CIC, I will dedicate my efforts to strengthen interdisciplinary collaborations between built and natural environment professionals to stimulate mindset changes within the sector for a better future.”

Justin Sullivan said “I have had the pleasure of working with Wei for the last year and would like to thank Wei for her counsel and support. We collectively at the CIC have made great progress to meet the challenges around building safety and our climate change action plan for professional institutions has moved forward the debate around how to achieve net zero and protect biodiversity. Wei’s thought leadership and powerful advocacy for climate action, nature-based solutions, health and well-being and social equality ideally suit her for the incredibly challenging and exciting time ahead. CIC is an organisation that has never been more relevant for our members and professionals within the built environment. I am confident that Wei will continue the good work and make a great success of the role.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk