New chair for Murphy

John Cresswell

John Cresswell will take over on 1st November 2022 from Alastair Kerr, who has been Murphy chairman for the past 10 years.

John Cresswell is a chartered accountant who has been chief executive of shipping company Bibby Line Group and telecoms group Arqiva. He is currently a non-executive director of Capita.

Murphy chief executive John Murphy said: “John has more than 30 years’ experience leading and developing organisations across a broad range of industry sectors, making him an ideal person for this role. There is strong cultural alignment between John and the Murphy family, and I look forward to working closely with him to continue the standard set by Alastair Kerr.”

Alastair Kerr said: “It has been both a privilege and a pleasure to help support the Murphy business over the last 10 years, and, in particular, to see it develop so strongly over recent years under the leadership of our founder’s grandson, John Murphy and his team. I wish everyone involved in it every success for the future; I am confident that the business will be wisely guided by John Cresswell for many years to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk