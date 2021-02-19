New chair for Scottish training body

Gordon McArthur

The organisation, which helps develop the next generation of skills in the electrotechnical sector in Scotland, will now be led by Gordon McArthur who is managing director of WMQ Building Services. He takes over from Alex Guyan, who has been in the chair for eight years.

Mike Stark, director at Atalian Servest AMK, also joins the board.

The changes come at a time when the sector is aiming to gain professional recognition for electricians. EETF said that it vitally aware of the crucial role that training plays in providing the skills and knowledge necessary for the sector to thrive.

The EETF was established by Select - Scotland’s largest construction trade association - in 1998. It provides grants that support training across the industry, funds a number of different projects and encourages continuing career progression.

McArthur said: “It is a huge privilege to have been asked to take on this important role. The electrical sector becomes more complex and high-tech with each passing year and training must be at the front and centre of everything we do.

“The Foundation has played a tremendous role under Alex Guyan’s leadership in encouraging everyone within the sector to develop the skills and knowledge which underpin a lifelong career. I am delighted to be joined by Mike Stark, who will bring a great depth of expertise to the board.”

Stark said: “I fully acknowledge the central role that training must play if we are to have the skillsets we need to take us forward in a technologically exciting and fast-changing working environment.

“Having mentored employees and apprentices at Arthur McKay, I know that there is a wealth of talent in this country, as well as an enthusiasm for, and understanding of, the potential rewards of a career as an electrician.”

Alex Guyan said: “It is with great confidence that I pass the baton to Gordon. He is a dynamic business personality who is acutely aware of the effort we need to make to keep our skills fit for purpose as the sector advances.

“I am very proud of the work the charity has carried out over my term and the projects we have been able to support. I wish Gordon and Mike all success.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk