Neil Parkinson takes over as chief executive in the new year

After more than 40 years with Curtins and 20 as chief executive, Rob Melling has announced his retirement.

Neil Parkinson will formally step into the role on 1st January 2025.

Under Melling’s leadership, Curtins has grown to 14 office locations, moved to employee ownership and reached turnover of £36m.

The company said that his impact and legacy on the nosiness was “is akin to, if not greater, than the firm’s founder, Bill Curtin who established the consultancy in Liverpool in 1960”.

Rob Melling was recruited into the business in 1981 as an apprentice by Bill Curtin himself in 1981. He joined the board of directors in 1999 and became chief executive in 2004.

“Curtins has been my whole career, and a hugely significant part of my life,” Melling said, “but I feel very comfortable that now is the right time for me to step down. The business is in better shape than it has ever been with strong leadership, a resilient operational structure and an extremely healthy market share.”

Rob Melling

Neil Parkinson has himself been with Curtins for more than 30 years.

“I can think of no-one better than Neil to take on this role,” Rob Melling said. “He knows the business inside out, and his passion and experience are the perfect fit to continue to build on Curtins’ legacy and lead the business into what I’m sure will be a bright and exciting future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk