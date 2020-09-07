  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue September 08 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. New CEO for FM Conway as owner steps back

New CEO for FM Conway as owner steps back

1 day Infrastructure services company FM Conway has named Adam Green as chief executive in succession to Michael Conway, who is moving aside to become chairman.

Adam Green
Adam Green

Michael Conway has been at the helm of FM Conway since 1981 when he bought the company from his father, Frank Conway. The company started as a road mending business with just three men and a lorry. Michael Conway has grown it into an organisation that now employs more than 1,500 people and has an annual turnover of more than £325m.

Adam Green joined FM Conway in November 2019 as one of four managing directors after nine years at Carillion. His remit was civil engineering, structures, lighting, water & drainage management, traffic management and consultancy.

Michael Conway's daughter, Joanne Garwood, is one of the other managing directors, in charge of aggregates and asphalt operations.

Related Information

Michael Conway said: “My father had a dream in 1961, and by 1981 that dream had been realised so I was passed the baton to take the business to the next stage. Today, it gives me great pleasure to pass that baton on once again; It will now enjoy a fresh pair of eyes and a new set of hands to navigate the business into its 60th year and beyond.

“I’ve known Adam for a long time, and when I brought him into the business it was a chance for us both to understand whether this was a good fit. I am pleased to say that It didn’t take long to realise it was right, and so now is the time for Adam to take on the day-to-day operational lead as I assume the role of chairman. I look forward to seeing our great business continue to go from strength to strength under Adam’s leadership as we all adjust to the post Covid-19 era.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »