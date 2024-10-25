New chief for Palace of Westminster R&R body

Russ MacMillan

Russ MacMillan, a civil servant at the Department for Transport , is to be the new chief executive of the Palace of Westminster Restoration & Renewal Delivery Authority.

MacMillan is currently director for rail infrastructure north and west at the Department for Transport.

Mike Brown, chair of the Delivery Authority, said: “As we move into the next year, the Delivery Authority has important work to deliver. We will continue to work closely with Parliament to further develop two of the three options outlined in the strategic case for the restoration and renewal (R&R) Programme.

“Our focus is also on progressing plans for early works to ensure that the benefits from R&R can be delivered as quickly as possible, and continuing building surveys and investigations to increase further our understanding of the Palace.

“Russ brings a wealth of experience in managing major programmes and will ensure the delivery authority continues to build on the progress made so far.”

Russ MacMillan said of his appointment: “I am delighted to be joining the Restoration & Renewal Delivery Authority at such a crucial time as it further develops two of the three proposals for restoration of the Palace in a way which will benefit the whole of the UK.

“I am excited to be working with talented colleagues from across the Delivery Authority and Parliament to build on their significant progress and to support decision making on how best to renew this unique and internationally recognised building.”

Chief financial officer Tanya Coff has been acting as interim chief executive of the organisation since the departure of previous chief executive David Goldstone in August 2024, and will continue to do so until MacMillan takes up post in mid-February 2025.

The Houses of Parliament have spent more than a decade trying to reach agreement on a way forward to spend the billions needed to fix the leaking, rat-infested, crumbling Palace of Westminster.

The Delivery Authority has been developing two options to deliver the works – a full decant option and a continued presence option. Parliament’s Strategic Estates team is also developing a third option – enhanced maintenance and improvement – to deliver the works through the R&R Programme.

Option 1: Full decant – both Houses leave the Palace and relocate nearby on a temporary basis while the majority of the works are completed.

Option 2: Continued presence – a continued presence of the House of Commons Chamber and essential support functions in the Palace throughout the works. Temporary relocation of the House of Lords and other House of Commons functions.

Option 3: Enhanced maintenance and improvement – delivered as part of a rolling, sequenced programme of works. Some relocation will be required depending on the work.

Costed proposals for the three options are expected to be ready for presentation to both Houses of Parliament before the end of 2025.

