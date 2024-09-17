New chief for Socotec UK

Matthew Marriott

Matthew Marriott took over on 9th September 2024 as chief executive of Socotec UK from Nicolas Detchepare, who now leads Socotec US.

Under Detchepare, Socotec UK grew from £125m to £200m in annual revenues 2024 and expanded its workforce to more than 2,000 employees, driven by the strengthening of the building control, real estate and environmental businesses.

Marriott joins Socotec from Premier Technical Services Group, where he was managing director of its fire solutions business for two years. He has previously worked in management roles at Otis Elevator, Stanley Black & Decker and Honeywell.

Socotec Group chief executive Hervé Montjotin said: “Matthew’s distinguished career and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success in the region. Supported by Socotec UK’s strong, cohesive, and experienced leadership team, he will lead Socotec UK to new heights of innovation and excellence.

Matthew Marriott added: “The company’s impressive growth and strong market position are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. I look forward to working with Hervé and the rest of the group to build on the success to date.”

