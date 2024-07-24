New chief of staff for Mace

Hannah Vickers has been moved from chief of staff to head of advisory

Hannah Vickers, who joined Mace from the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE) three years ago to take up the newly created position as chief of staff to Mark Reynolds, has been moved to become the firm’s global head of advisory.

Mace communications chief David Hendy, who joined in 2017, has been given Vicker’s former role of chief of staff.

In her new role Hannah Vickers will lead Mace Consult’s advisory services operation, which has seen an upswing in demand in recent years.

“As Mace Consult has accelerated its growth across the globe our capabilities have developed too,” Vickers said. “This has in turn opened the door for us to expand our advisory services to clients, investors and sponsors.

“The world is only increasing in complexity, with the need to mobilise private finance, navigate political change, achieve net zero and deliver more productivity we’re in a unique position to advise clients.”

Davendra Dabasia, chief executive of Mace Consult, said: “Shaping cities and helping clients build sustainable communities across the globe is in our DNA and Hannah’s consultancy experience and expertise in delivering complex solutions for major organisations will be a significant asset to our clients.”

