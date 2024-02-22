New client for McLaren on London warehouses

CGI of Bridge Point Enterprise East in Chadwell Heath

New client Bridge Industrial has awarded a contract to McLaren Construction to build a 342,304 sq ft industrial and logistics development at Chadwell Heath in east London.

The development comprises three principal buildings that can be subdivided into a total of 10 units.

Bridge Point Enterprise East regenerates the site of a Muller Dairies milk processing plant. McLaren has worked with its supply chain to remove underground tanks and has created piling structures around existing concrete foundations.

David Gavin, managing director for industrial and logistics in McLaren’s London & South division, said: “No project is straightforward, whether brownfield or greenfield, urban or on the strategic highway network. It's highly sustainable as a classic brownfield industrial site, but we will need our experience of industrial development and our supply chain relationships to work around past development and connect the project to statutory services in a timely way. We look forward to demonstrating our agile approach on this first project for Bridge Industrial.”

Bridge Point Enterprise East is the sixth UK development site acquired by Bridge Industrial, whose head of development Tim Bradshaw said: “We’re very pleased to have McLaren delivering this project. The collaborative approach to the site work challenge has been hugely beneficial and we look forward to seeing high-quality development come to fruition. Bridge Point Enterprise East has an exceptional specification, it features BREEAM Excellent and net zero carbon credentials to reduce ongoing cost. The site will be ready for occupation in summer 2024.”

