New construction director for Dominvs

John Ko

John Ko joins Dominvs from merchant bank Goldman Sachs, where he was director of corporate real estate capital projects. He has previously worked for Multiplex, Westfield and Lendlease, in his native Australia, in the UK and on projects elsewhere around the world

His work as a development project manager began with his role on the Sydney Organising Committee for the 2000 Olympic Games, where he was responsible for the development and construction of the 6,000 bed Media Village.

Following a secondment move to the UK with Brookfield Multiplex he joined the £500m Wembley national stadium project as the senior project manager. He then led the design management of the £570m New South Glasgow Hospital in Scotland and the 70-storey £580m 22 Bishopsgate Tower in London.

He joined Goldman Sachs International in 2015, where he was responsible for the construction of a £250m staff campus in Bangalore, India. He was also executive director for the new £400m London campus, which was completed under budget and on time.

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, founder of Dominvs Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome John to Dominvs Group – his experience in managing statement construction projects is second-to-none and his expertise in delivering large-scale mixed-use developments will be instrumental as we delve into new projects and grow as a business. John joins us just days after the appointment of Matthew Coveney as our new residential development manager, signalling what an exciting time of expansion this is for Dominvs Group.”

