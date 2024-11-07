New construction season begins in Antarctica

The new Discovery Building at the Rothera Research Station [Photo credit: Bam]

Specialist teams are arriving at Rothera, the UK’s Antarctic research station, to complete the Discovery Building, a purpose-built scientific support and operations facility that will support the whole of the station.

The construction teams arriving in Rothera will first clear snow that has accumulated over the Antarctic winter. From November, they will be completing the inside of the Discovery Building and, externally, the wind deflector and the roof. This purpose-built facility will undergo testing of critical systems so that it is ready to hand over to British Antarctic Survey (BAS) in April 2025. Essential work will also be taking place across the rest of the station.

With fluctuating temperatures and periods of extreme cold ranging from minus 22 to plus 15 degrees Celsius, Rothera Research Station is the one of the world’s most extreme construction sites. Main contractor Bam is working alongside specialist consultants from Ramboll, Sweco, GA Barnies, Turner & Townsend and Hugh Broughton Architects.

The Discovery Building is the latest project in a programme of modernisation that is transforming the way BAS operates in Antarctica. Already completed and now in operational use are the wharves at King Edward Point and Rothera, rebuilt and extended to accommodate the new and larger polar ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough (aka Boaty McBoatface).

Improvements to the runway at Rothera ensure continued access to the area. It has been resurfaced, with improved lighting, has a new turning pad and effective melt water drainage which reduces the build-up of ice so the team can remove snow more efficiently.

The Discovery Building provides operational facilities designed to support the evolving needs of scientific research at Rothera. A centralised field preparation area and storage area streamline logistics. The building also integrates office spaces, training facilities, a gym and medical centre all under one roof.

A building management system monitors and controls heating, water, ventilation, lighting, and small power systems. This enables the building to adapt to the varying numbers of people using the space in the Antarctic summer and winter.

Rothera Research Station including the new Discovery Building [Photo credit: Bam]

Elen Jones, programme director at the British Antarctic Survey, said: “As we gear up for this important construction season, we’re excited to see everyone’s hard work come together to complete the Discovery Building and bring it into operational use. This latest milestone is part of our programme of modernisation in Antarctica which will enable scientific operations and research on the continent for years to come.”

Bam construction manager Johannes Smit said: “We’ve made significant progress in the Antarctic to bring this building to completion. Our dedicated team even worked through the winter season to prepare for commissioning, and we’re now focused on connecting and fine-tuning all systems. This hub will drive safe, efficient, and sustainable operations as the heart of the wider facilities at Rothera.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk