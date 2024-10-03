New coupler from Engcon

The Engcon S70

Engon’s new machine coupler size S70 for 20-30 tonne excavators has come out a year after its S60 attachment for excavators in the 12- to 19-tonne class.

As with the S60 the S70 has been designed to be stronger and has an increased hydraulic flow.

In addition, retrofitting with EC-Oil blocks will be easier because the new coupler no longer contains hoses, Engcon says, thus minimising the risk of leakage. Like the S60, the S70 has an increased hydraulic flow, which is beneficial when using a hydraulic hammer or other tools that require a larger amount of oil.

The next step in Engcon’s product development will be the S40 for the 3- to 6-tonne excavators and the S45 for the 6- to 11-tonne range. These will be topped out with the S80 for the 27-40 tonne size class. These models will be launched in the first half of 2025, Engcon said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk