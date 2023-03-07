New dealers for Takeuchi

RD & KD McLean is now the Takeuchi dealer for Dorset and Wiltshire

Mervyn Lambert Plant is the new Takeuchi dealer for East Anglia, taking over from Rob Owen.

Based in Diss in Norfolk, Mervyn Lambert Plant has stocked Takeuchi machines in its hire fleet for several years. Managing director James Lambert said: “For more than 15 years we have been a big user of Takeuchi in the fleet. They are high quality and very reliable excavators, which always sell extremely well second-hand holding a high residual value.

When the opportunity to take on the dealership came up we could not resist. We are massive fans of Takeuchi and are looking forward to working together to promote the brand in the East Anglia region.”

Henry McLean, director of Shaftesbury-based RD & KD McLean, said: “We as a family are delighted to be awarded the dealership for Takeuchi. We are looking forward to our new challenge of supplying Takeuchi products across our appointed sales areas. This is a quality product which we believe in.”

