New Demags for Coussens

Coussens new Demag AC 60-3

Coussens’ two new cranes are a 60-tonne class Demag AC 60-3 with a 50-metre main boom and a 100-tonne class Demag AC 100-4L with a 59.4-metre main boom and 19-metre swing-away jib.

Both cranes have the IC1-Plus control system that allows the outriggers to be set up asymmetrically where lack of space prohibits full deployment. They can also be operated using remote control, which managing director Paul Coussens said was “particularly useful when it comes to lifts without an unobstructed view”.

The compact size of the AC 100-4L for its class, being just 2.55 metres wide, and the versatility of the smaller AC 60-3 were key purchasing factors, he said. Typical applications for three-axle 60-tonner include lifting roof trusses, steel girders, and concrete components at large working radii or up & over obstacles.

“In addition, with its lifting capacity of up to 60 tonnes, the AC 60-3 is also the right choice for lifting heavy loads such as boats at tight radii. This makes it a particularly versatile unit for our purposes,” he said.

Demag is a German manufacturer of mobile cranesd that is currently part of the US-based Terex Corporation but is in the process of being acquired by Tadano of Japan.