New director for McBains

Grant Harden

Grant Harden has joined McBains from CalfordSeadon where he was a partner, having previously worked at MLM Group (Sweco) and Inviron.

A member of the Institute of Engineering & Technology, he has more than 40 years’ experience as a building services engineer.

Rolfe Jackson, McBains head of building services engineering, said: “Grant brings a wealth of experience to the division and, with a specialism in electrical building services design, adds to the management team’s technical ability.”

Operations director Mark Leeson added: “Our building services engineering team has grown considerably over the last few years and we’re confident that Grant will be instrumental in supporting us as we continue to drive that growth forward.”

