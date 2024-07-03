New director joins United Living

Mike Cobble

Mike Cobble joins United Living Infrastructure Services (ULIS) with more than 25 years of capital project experience in the oil and gas sector, where he has been responsible for project delivery from selection through to execution. In his previous roles, he has been the technical authority for the engineering and construction phases of major pipeline projects, both in the UK and overseas. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors and the Pipeline Industry Guild.

ULIS managing director Conor Bray said: “Mike has a unique background in substantial cross-country pipelines, experience developing large teams, and a track record of providing strong leadership through project delivery. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to further enhance our customer relationships and capitalise on the significant growth plans and opportunities United Living has in the energy transition and carbon capture markets.”

