New directors for Reds10

David Newey (left) and James Bateman

Flat-pack system builder Reds10 has appointed David Newey and James Bateman as directors.

The appointments are designed to consolidate recent growth for a business whose latest accounts show 70% year-on-year growth for the year ended 31 March 2024, with revenue rising to £142.5m.

David Newey and James Bateman will together be responsible for the operations of Reds10’s projects in the defence, education, health and justice sectors.

Newey, based at Reds10’s head office in London, will take responsibility for projects in the south of England.

Bateman, based in Driffield in Yorkshire where the company’s five factories are, will oversee projects in the midlands and north of England.

Newey began his career at Berkeley Group, later becoming project director at Anthology and more recently regional development director at Lifestory Group.

Bateman joins Reds10 after six years as head of construction at A2Dominion Group. He previously spent eight years with major contractors.





