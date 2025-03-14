New distributor for Danish concrete sensors

Maturix concrete monitoring technology

The Maturix unit, from Denmark, provides real-time monitoring of concrete temperature, strength, and maturity, giving a report from inside concrete elements as they are curing and drying.

The wireless sensor system works via a probe fixed within the concrete to monitor concrete strength, enabling engineers to make operational decisions based on real-time data, to increase project efficiency, cut costs, and enhance quality control.

The system uses thermocouples embedded in the structure to perform the monitoring, removing the need to sacrifice expensive cast-in sensors. Rival monitoring systems are buried into the concrete but the Maturix unit can be disconnected and reused.

Maturix appointed Cast Contracting Ltd (CCL) as its UK distributor in 2020 but has now given Selkent exclusive rights.

Selkent director Vaughan Bushnell said: “This technology addresses a critical need in our industry for precise, real-time data on concrete performance and the curing process. By offering Maturix products, we’re empowering our clients to optimise their construction processes, and deliver higher quality and cost-efficient results.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk