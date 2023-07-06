New diversity champion for Galliford Try

Jackie Anyango has more than seven years construction experience with Skanska

Anyango joins the business after more than seven years as diversity and inclusion lead at Skanska. She will now support Galliford Try’s development and implementation of its EDI policies and procedures and formulate education and training programmes to ensure the organisation remains an inclusive workplace.

The role includes leading a business-wide EDI steering group that assists in upskilling key individuals across the group, providing support to all areas of the business where required, including engagement of the business’s supply chain.

Vikki Skene, HR director and executive board member for Galliford Try, said: “Building a diverse, inclusive and authentic workplace is an essential element of our sustainable growth strategy. Jackie’s appointment, provides us with a depth of knowledge and expertise in all aspects of strategic and operational EDI activity and practical solutions to help us deliver our aspirations.”

Anyango said: “I’m excited to join Galliford Try and build on the existing EDI work that has already begun. I look forward to partnering with our people and supply chain on this crucial area of work which is critical to the success of the business, and ultimately driving more creative and innovative solutions.”

