New divisional MD for Sisk in Ireland

Leanne Broderick

Leanne Broderick now takes charge of Sisk’s Irish construction activities outside of the Dublin region, excluding civil engineering.

She succeeds Marcus Carne, who was promoted to the board in July as chief commercial officer.

Her past projects include Spencer Dock, PWC Dublin, the Convention Centre Dublin, Rathbone Market in London and most recently 2-4 Wilton in Dublin. She also spent two years in a central role, working in Sisk’s business performance team.

Chief executive Paul Brown said: “Leanne brings a wealth of experience to this role having worked with us for over 20 years across Ireland and the UK. She has been a regional director in Dublin for the last two years and demonstrated strong leadership skills and a dedicated commitment to both our people and clients, building a culture of trust and collaboration.”

Leanne Broderick said: “I am delighted to take on this exciting challenge and build on the great work of Marcus Carne and his team. I look forward to getting out and meeting our clients and teams in person, supporting them in continuing to deliver great projects."

