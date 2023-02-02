New entrant offers solar battery kits

The Fort battery from Lifos

The Fort, from Lifos Advanced Battery Technology Ltd, is a described as “the most advanced all-in-one solar battery storage system” and is being offered as an alternative to traditional diesel generators.

Three sizes are available initially – 12kWh, 23kWh and 35kWh – and they come with 18 solar panels, delivering 3.4kw of power. The kit can be fixed onto the roof of a welfare unit or set up as standalone.

Chief executive Adrian Williams, who founded Lifos in 2021, said: “We are very excited about the potential of these new products. The environmental and operational benefits, and the five-year warranty have great appeal but I think the biggest interest from the industry will be focused on the financial upsides and lifetime cost savings associated with new Fort range.

“A major component of this is our new-life, battery cell replacement programme. It will enable hire companies to re-think how they price and finance our products. It will mean a faster deployment of batteries across the industry, helping to reduce diesel usage, reduce carbon and reduce costs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk