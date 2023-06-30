New Everton kit pays homage to stadium architect

The new shirt, with Leitchian trim

Archibald Leitch designed dozens of football stadiums in the UK and Ireland between 1899 and 1939, including all or parts of Anfield, Highbury, Hampden Park, Celtic Park, Hillsborough, Stamford Bridge, Molineux and Everton’s Goodison Park.

A distinctive feature of Leitch’s designs is long-span lattice steelwork for supporting tiered stands.

While Everton’s new stadium, being built by Laing O’Rourke in Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock, does not feature Leitch’s steelwork, it is referenced by US architect Dan Meis in the geometric patterns in the brickwork.

In a further homage to Leitch, and his place in football history, Everton has adopted the pattern of his steelwork in the collar and cuffs of its 2023/24 home kit.

Allan Vad Nielsen, chief executive of Everton’s kit supplier Hummel, said: “This is a truly special year for Hummel as we celebrate 100 years as a brand. Because of this, we wanted our kits to reflect the principles that have made Hummel wear so distinctive during that time, while also staying true to the traditions we know Evertonians respect and cherish. We are proud to have created a look we believe reflects us as a brand but remains authentically Everton through elements inspired by the great Goodison Park.”

While we're on the subject of Everton, here's an update from the new stadium construction project.

