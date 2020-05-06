New fast-track process speeds approval of Australian homes

More than 3,000 new homes, a new primary school and town plaza will be built in the north west of Sydney following the NSW state government’s approval of concept plans for the Ivanhoe Estate.

Planning and public spaces minister Rob Stokes said the approval paved the way for construction to begin on the development, which is on an 8.2-hectare site.

“Ivanhoe Estate is one of the first projects to have its assessment fast-tracked through the Planning System Acceleration Program, which is creating jobs and driving investment right across NSW,” said Stokes. “By supercharging the planning system and getting Ivanhoe Estate out the door, we are injecting $303 million into the state’s economy and providing 572 jobs.

“This approval paves the way for construction to begin on the first two residential buildings, which will deliver 740 new homes, with about one-third for social housing.”

Once complete, Ivanhoe Estate in Macquarie Park will include 3,300 new homes, 2.8 hectares of open space, a new primary school for 400 children, two childcare centres, a town plaza, new shops, cafes and restaurants as well as a new road with a bridge over Shrimptons Creek.

Minister for water, property and housing Melinda Pavey said Ivanhoe Estate will be the first major project to be delivered through the NSW government’s AU$22 billion Communities Plus Program. “The program will deliver up to 23,500 new and replacement social and affordable homes and up to 40,000 private homes over the next 10 years across NSW,” she said. “Now more than ever it is important to put a roof over the heads of the most vulnerable members of our communities - to create vibrant communities, not just buildings.”

Construction of Ivanhoe Estate will begin in October.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk