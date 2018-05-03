News » UK » New finance director for Lovell » published 3 May 2018
New finance director for Lovell
Partnership homes developer Lovell has appointed Steve Breslin as its new finance director.
Steve Breslin joins Lovell, part of Morgan Sindall Group, from Galliford Try Partnerships & Regeneration where he was divisional finance director.
Lovell managing director Steve Coleby said: “Steve has an impressive record of delivering strong but controlled growth for companies in the construction and housebuilding sectors. I’m delighted to have secured someone with his skills, focus and extensive industry experience to join our leadership team where he will play a key role in helping shape Lovell’s future direction and growth.”
Since qualifying as a chartered accountant with accountancy firm Grant Thornton, Steve Breslin has worked for Taylor Wimpey and Catesby Estates as well as Galliford Try.
This article was published on 3 May 2018 (last updated on 3 May 2018).