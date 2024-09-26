New finance director for Munelly

Graham Fisk (left) and Paul David Munnelly

Graham Fisk has joined Munelly Group from house-builder Taylor Woodrow, where he worked for more than six years, latterly as finance director of Taylor Woodrow West London.

He has previously worked in finance roles in the retail, FMCG and distribution sectors.

Paul David Munnelly, chief operating officer of the Harrow-based Munnelly Group, said: “His extensive experience across a range of industries, combined with his expertise in strategic planning, financial management and driving growth, makes him a tremendous asset to our team. I am confident that Graham will play a pivotal role in strengthening our financial operations and supporting the continued success of the Munnelly Group.”

