New fire guidance for Scottish tower blocks

Residents in high-rise properties are being given leaflets outlining how to prevent fires in the home and what to do if one starts in their building. The advice, produced by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, is being delivered to high-rise homes from this month and will also be available in libraries and community centres in all 15 local authorities with the properties.

Guidance is also being published for those responsible for fire safety in high-rise buildings, including councils, housing associations, owners and private landlords.

Publishing such guidance was one of the recommendations of the Ministerial Working Group on Building & Fire Safety.

Community safety minister Ash Denham said: “The tragic events at Grenfell Tower emphasised how important building and fire safety is. Although we already have stringent regulations in place, we are determined to do everything we can to strengthen the safety of those living in high-rise buildings.

“The information leaflets for residents will set out clearly and simply the steps they can take to help prevent fires, and the ways people can best ensure their own safety as well as that of relatives and neighbours.

“It is important that those responsible for fire safety in high-rise buildings also have the most relevant, up-to-date information. That is why we are also publishing a single source of guidance covering general fire safety and fire risk assessments.

“We must all play our part in preventing and reducing the impact of fires. I hope these new fire safety guidance documents can help further reduce the risks in order to keep our communities safe.”

Assistant chief officer Ross Haggart is the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service’s director of prevention and protection. He said: “These leaflets and guidance documents will build on the partnership work already undertaken in Scotland since the Grenfell Tower tragedy to strengthen the safety of those living in high-rise buildings. We continue to work with our communities to ensure that everyone knows what to do in the event of an emergency.

“Our priority will always be to prevent harm in our communities and save lives and our advice is based on effective fire safety in high rise premises.

“And while SFRS does not have legislative responsibility for the provision of fire safety measures in buildings, we will and do work with those responsible for the buildings and the tenants to ensure Scotland’s high-rise premises are as safe as possible.

“I would remind communities in Scotland that we are here to support them, most notably through our free Home Fire Safety Visits where firefighters will provide further safety advice and guidance on what to do in the event of an emergency.”

