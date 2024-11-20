Cadman's new Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1

The arrival of a new five-axle all-terrain crane provides a new flagship for Cadman Cranes, expanding the company’s lifting capacities.

The Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1 is equipped with a 75-metre telescopic boom, which, combined with lattice extensions, allows it to achieve a maximum hoist height of 111 metres and a lifting radius out to 86 metres.

As with its other machines, Colchester-based Cadman Cranes will be running the new crane on biodiesel – hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) – to reduce its carbon footprint.

Managing director Matt Waddingham said: “This new Liebherr crane is a game-changer for our fleet. With its substantial capacity, reach, and ability to tackle large and complex lifting projects, the LTM 1230-5.1 expands our lifting capabilities and highlights our commitment to delivering both power and sustainability. It’s an honour to introduce this flagship crane to our clients and to lead the way in environmentally responsible lifting solutions.”

