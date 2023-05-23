New flagship for Lee Lifting

Lee Lifting's new Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1

Made by Liebherr in Germany, the all-terrain crane has an eight-section, 75-metre main boom and can carry 22 tonnes of counterweight in the UK with a maximum counterweight of 72 tonnes.

The LTM 1230-5.1, equipped with two winches, a hydraulic fly jib and remote control, becomes the flagship of the Lee Lifting fleet, taking the title from a 220-tonner.

In addition to general rental and contract lifting operations, Lee Lifting has carved a niche over the past 40 years as the ‘go to’ crane hirer for the film and television industry, providing lifting equipment for the UK’s major studios and production companies on functions ranging from set building to aerial stunts, special effects, camera and lighting. Credits include the James Bond, Marvel, Mission Impossible, Superman, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter franchises.

Director Jody Whitmore said: “When selecting new machines we have very different criteria to traditional crane hire companies…. We can be confident we are getting the right tool for the job that is both high quality and, more importantly, reliable, which in the time pressures of the media industry is critical. We chose this crane as a further step forward in our fleet in terms of boom length, capacity and technology.”

