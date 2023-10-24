New governors for campaign group

Mathew Riley, chair of Engineers Without Borders UK

Ramboll chief operating officer Mathew Riley is the new chair of Engineers Without Borders UK.

He takes over from Jon Pritchard, the chief executive of the Mineral Products Association, who held the part-time voluntary role for six years.

Joining the trustees is Paul Skerry, technical leader in people and development at Laing O’Rourke. He previously spent 20 years with Bam.

Engineers Without Borders UK is a registered charity that campaigns for “individuals and organisations to put global responsibility at the heart of engineering”. It is part of an Engineers Without Borders network across more than 60 countries, originating in France as Ingénieurs sans Frontières, to mirror the better known Médecins Sans Frontières for doctors.

John Kraus, chief executive of Engineers Without Borders UK, said: “These pivotal roles will have a significant impact on the future of the Engineers Without Borders movement and, as a result, the wider engineering sector.

Paul Skerry

“Our mission is to transform engineering teaching and practice to meet the needs of people and planet. We are uniquely placed to drive the change needed to address the major challenges of our time, and Mathew and Paul will help us achieve this.”

Mathew Riley said: “The work by Engineers Without Borders in the UK and across their international network is both inspiring and transformational. For me, it is a privilege to have the opportunity to influence a movement of people who put global responsibility at the heart of engineering to ensure a safe and just future for all.”

Paul Skerry said: “I consider myself very fortunate to be able to work with Engineers Without Borders UK as we progress on the journey to a more sustainable and equitable society. While supporting the development of young engineers, I’ve noticed how many struggle to make the link between the decisions they make in their day to day work and how these impact global targets. Engineers Without Borders UK is already doing great work to raise awareness in this space and has exciting plans to do much more in the future. It’s great to be a part of that.”

